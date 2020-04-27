More than $105,000 in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund awarded to Northwest Arkansas nonprofits

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded $105,050 in grants to 46 area nonprofits serving people in the community impacted by the novel coronavirus.
The fund was designed to help organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.
“Thanks to the support of many in the community, we are pleased to offer financial help to organizations in Northwest Arkansas that are supporting very vulnerable populations during COVID-19,” said United Way CEO Jackie Hancock. “These funds can help organizations buy more food, refurbish their supplies, or provide other emergency financial relief.”
The initial grant recipients include:
- Apple Seeds
- Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese
- Art Feeds
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas
- Boys & Girls Club of Benton County
- Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County
- Bright Futures, Siloam Springs
- Canopy NWA
- Child Care Aware of NWA
- Community Clinic of NWA
- Credit Counseling of Arkansas
- Crosslines of McDonald County
- Family Network
- Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas
- Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center
- Havenwood
- Hope Cancer Resources
- Life Source International Inc
- Literacy Council of Benton County
- McDonald Co. R-1 School District
- Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas
- Nicole’s House
- Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter
- Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care
- Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
- Northwest Arkansas Head Start
- Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter
- Oasis of Northwest Arkansas
- Open Avenues
- Our Healthy Communities, Inc.
- Ozark Literacy Council
- Peace at Home Family Shelter
- Prairie Grove School District
- Prism Education Center
- Restoration Village
- Returning Home, Inc.
- Rockin’ Baker Academy
- Samaritan Community Center
- Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County
- Souls Harbor NWA
- Springdale School District
- Sunshine School & Development Center
- Teen Action and Support Center
- The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas
- Tricycle Theatre for Youth
- WelcomeHealth
Individuals and organizations can contribute and find additional information at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate.