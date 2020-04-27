More than $105,000 in grants from COVID-19 Response Fund awarded to Northwest Arkansas nonprofits

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded $105,050 in grants to 46 area nonprofits serving people in the community impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The fund was designed to help organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

“Thanks to the support of many in the community, we are pleased to offer financial help to organizations in Northwest Arkansas that are supporting very vulnerable populations during COVID-19,” said United Way CEO Jackie Hancock. “These funds can help organizations buy more food, refurbish their supplies, or provide other emergency financial relief.”

The initial grant recipients include:

Apple Seeds

Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

Art Feeds

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County

Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County

Bright Futures, Siloam Springs

Canopy NWA

Child Care Aware of NWA

Community Clinic of NWA

Credit Counseling of Arkansas

Crosslines of McDonald County

Family Network

Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas

Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center

Havenwood

Hope Cancer Resources

Life Source International Inc

Literacy Council of Benton County

McDonald Co. R-1 School District

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

Nicole’s House

Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter

Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Northwest Arkansas Head Start

Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas

Open Avenues

Our Healthy Communities, Inc.

Ozark Literacy Council

Peace at Home Family Shelter

Prairie Grove School District

Prism Education Center

Restoration Village

Returning Home, Inc.

Rockin’ Baker Academy

Samaritan Community Center

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County

Souls Harbor NWA

Springdale School District

Sunshine School & Development Center

Teen Action and Support Center

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas

Tricycle Theatre for Youth

WelcomeHealth

Individuals and organizations can contribute and find additional information at unitedwaynwa.org/COVID19donate.