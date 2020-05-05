Morning hail damages several cars

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A storm swept through parts of Northwest Arkansas Monday morning, producing golf ball- size hail in some areas. Some local residents’ cars were damaged in the storm.

The Lewis Collision Center was pretty busy Monday after the hail storm. The General Manager said while getting the vehicles’ damages fixed is a priority, so is keeping customers and employees safe from the spread of COVID-19.

Zach Rogers was inside his car in Fayetteville with his 7-week old baby girl while his wife was picking up a few things inside Walmart.

“I was driving around with our child in the car just trying to keep her asleep while my wife was shopping,” said Rogers.

That’s when he got caught in the storm.

“At first, it was just the rain and I didn’t think anything of it and shut off my sunroof cover.”

But then came large chunks of hail.

“I pulled up at the Sonic on Wedington Drive to get under an awning to get some covering and as I pulled into the parking lot I heard something shatter. I looked up and there was a ball size hail above my head in the sunroof.”

Rogers is one of several customers who ended up at the collision center for repairs.

“With the storm of this magnitude and the way it came through you’re going to see a wide variety of damage from very minimal stuff to very intensive,” said General Manager Dwayne Ingram. During the coronavirus pandemic, the company is offering its customers contactless repairs.

“You can bring your car here and drop it off. We have a dropbox that you can keep your keys in and we’ll handle all of the paperwork and everything electronically with you,” said Ingram.

Rogers hopes to get his sunroof fixed in a couple of days and although the family shopping trip was turned upside down he’s just glad no one was hurt.