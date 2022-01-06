National Guardsmen coming to NWA to assist with COVID-19 testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, 40 Guardsmen will deploy to nine hospitals throughout the state to assist with COVID-19 testing due to the high testing demand in the Omicron surge.

Hospitals receiving aid are located in Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mountain Home and Pine Bluff.

The release says Guardsmen will report for inprocessing on Jan. 10 at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock. From there, they will report to their assigned hospitals on Jan. 11 for 30 days unless extended or curtailed.

Four Guardsmen will be at Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville, six will be at Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, six to Washington Regional in Springdale, and four to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

The deployment comes at the request of hospital administrators at each location to assist staff with the recent spike in cases.