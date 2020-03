FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Center for Disease Control released new guidelines today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center is now advising against any events that contain 50 or more people for at least the next 8 weeks.

This comes after officials preached social distancing in order to try and contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Some examples the CDC lists and discourages are concerts, sporting events, weddings, and large conferences.