New COVID-19 variants spotted in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some new COVID-19 variants have been found in Arkansas. That includes the U.K. variant and two new others from California.

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says the state has now seen 7 cases of the U.K. variant, which is more lethal.

He said the variants from California spread more easily but are not as deadly.

Romero said although the case numbers are low, they are increasing. “They are here. They are beginning to form part of the normal repertoire of viruses in the state but we’re keeping a close eye on this,” Romero said.

He said this past week saw the largest increase in cases of the U.K. variant.

