Northwest Arkansas businesses partner to provide food for local healthcare workers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Northwest Arkansas businesses and farms have come together to provide essential meals to local healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ropeswing Hospitality Group has joined with Tyson Foods and locals farms and purveyors to create the NWA Relief Network to provide food for medical staff around Northwest Arkansas.

Meals are prepared in the kitchen of one of Ropeswing’s Bentonville restaurants, Pressroom.

The first 100 meals were delivered to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

“Our co-workers are working tirelessly to care for suspected and confirmed cases while also preparing for the potential of large numbers of hospitalized patients. Many times our staff has difficulty taking the time to feed themselves, and the coordination of meals to help sustain their strength and focus is an exceptionally thoughtful gift,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

The food is provided by Tyson Foods, Rios Family Farm, KT Produce, Red Barn and Fat Top Farms.

“A community is only strong when everyone does their small part to help,” said Cristina Alvarado of Rios Family Farm. “In this case the goal is to embrace each other and give as much, or as little, as we can to overcome a health and economic crisis that affects us all. It’s even more meaningful for me because I am a health professional at Mercy Northwest Arkansas, and I am serving my community on different fronts.”

Specific care is taken to follow social distancing guidelines in the Pressroom kitchen, the group says. Once the meals are prepared, they are delivered by Summit Aviation Bentonville.

Ropeswing, which owns Pressroom, The Preacher’s Son, Undercroft, The Holler, RECORD, LOUISE, BlakeSt, and CO-OP, says it donated the food from all its operations to local food banks.

Health care organizations are encouraged to contact the NWA Relief Network if interested in receiving these free meals. Please reach out to contactus@runwaynwa.com to learn how your healthcare organization can take part and begin receiving deliveries.