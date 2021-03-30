Northwest Arkansas Council to administer 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council along with the state of Arkansas plans to give out 5,000 weekly doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Arkansans.

There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics this week, one in Benton County. The other will be in Washington County.

The Washington County clinic will be Thursday April 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Razorback Stadium’s SEC Club in the North End Zone, 350 N. Razorback Road in Fayetteville. People should park in Lots 44, 72, and 73 in spots closest to the stadium and enter Gate 14.

The Benton County clinic will be April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C on 708 W. Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell.

Registration for vaccines can be found on their website.

All visitors must wear face coverings while on site and observe social distancing of at least six feet