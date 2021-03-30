Northwest Arkansas Council to administer 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Council along with the state of Arkansas plans to give out 5,000 weekly doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Arkansans.

There will be two walk-in vaccination clinics this week, one in Benton County. The other will be in Washington County.

The Washington County clinic will be Thursday April 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Razorback Stadium’s SEC Club in the North End Zone, 350 N. Razorback Road in Fayetteville. People should park in Lots 44, 72, and 73 in spots closest to the stadium and enter Gate 14.

The Benton County clinic will be April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J.B. Hunt Headquarters, Building C on 708 W. Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell.

Registration for vaccines can be found on their website.

All visitors must wear face coverings while on site and observe social distancing of at least six feet

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers