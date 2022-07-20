FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s now a fourth COVID-19 vaccine to fight the virus.

The CDC signed off on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Director of Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the vaccine was made using different technology than mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer or Moderna shots.

“The Novavax {vaccine} is what we call a protein subunit vaccine,” Dillaha said. “It’s a well established technology that vaccine makers have used for a long time to stimulate the immune system to develop immunity for a virus or our bacteria.”

Pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy, Julie Stewart, said the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could appeal to those hesitant about other vaccines available.

“It’s not an mRNA vaccine and so that has been a turn off for some people and kind of a sticking point for some people not wanting to get their first vaccine series and so if we can get more people in to get vaccinated for that first vaccine series then that’s our goal,” Stewart said.

Dillaha and Stewart said Novavax is now only available as a first and second dose and for adults 18 and older.

Dillaha said she doesn’t have an exact timeline on when the state will get a shipment of Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, but she said she expects it in the near future.

“We encourage people if they’ve been waiting for this vaccine to take advantage of its availability,” Dillaha said.

Stewart said Medical Arts Pharmacy is still figuring out if it will give out Novavax shots.