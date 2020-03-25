Number of Missouri coronavirus cases tops 250, with 8 deaths

A sign about social distancing stands against the downtown skyline Tuesday, March 24, 2020 on the first day of a stay-at-home order in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City and surrounding counties instituted a 30-day mandatory stay-at-home order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of positive coronavirus cases in Missouri grew to more than 250, with eight deaths, and state officials are attributing some of the increase to more testing.

The state health department reported 255 cases as of Tuesday, up from 183 on Monday.

The deaths include three women who lived at an assisted-living center in Springfield, with a fourth woman who lives there hospitalized.

Several health care centers and systems are operating mobile testing sites. The state now lists 28 places offering testing.

St. Louis County has the most reported cases, with 100.