Nurses on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors, nurses and medical staff are being called heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they continue to help those in need while also putting themselves at risk of contracting the virus.

Morgan Matlock has been a nurse for the last 6 years, she works in the ER and ICU at a hospital in the River Valley. She said although it’s a tough time, the reward of helping so many people is far greater than the sacrifice she is making.

“I would go to work and think, I can potentially be exposed to something and now it’s not if… it’s when am I going to be exposed.”

Matlock said she understands the risks that come with her job, this is why she takes extra precautions. Especially with the increasing number of people testing positive with COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Everyday Matlock is armed with gloves, masks, and sometimes shoe covers and she said she is thankful to have a great medical team around her.

EMS are really great. They bring the patient in with a mask on even if it’s not a respiratory call they are always putting a mask on trying to protect everybody.

Matlock changes her clothes before she heads home and puts them in a separate bag. She is also constantly washing her hands and avoids touching her face calling it her number one defense.

“I wipe things in my car. I’ve washed my shoes more than I ever washed my shoes and now I come home and my kids aren’t here. It’s just me and it’s strange.”

For the time being, her daughters are staying with her parents. Matlock said with her being in and out of the hospital this is just an added amount of protection for her family.

“Explaining that to my 7-year-old is very difficult because she really is a momma’s girl.”

Matlock said she is staying positive and focus on helping those in need.

“It’s really nice to see when you actually make a difference in somebody’s life. You help them, you see them get better and you actually see them get discharged from the hospital. It’s very rewarding.”