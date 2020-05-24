NWA counties have top new positive COVID-19 cases

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Northwest Arkansas Counties seeing the highest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, for the second day in a row.

“We have an additional number of new cases of 163, that brings the total to 5775 — of these new cases I noted that the top two counties were Benton county and Washington county,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson during Saturday’s news briefing.

State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith announced that in the last 24 hours more than 3,100 tests were taken across the state.

“What we do know is that in Benton county most of those were in Rogers. We have had some family clusters at least three family clusters and in Washington county, these have been mostly in Springdale,” said Smith.

A total of 23 new cases are from Benton county and 20 out of Washington county.

Friday, 22 new cases were reported out of Benton county and 32 from Washington county.

“We are using this information to focus our testing efforts. testing is available in 70 of our local health units throughout the state,” said Smith.

One of those testing sites is located right here in Springdale outside the Jones Center, JTL building.

“You do not need to have symptoms or been in contact, you can receive a test and it will go right into your nasal passage,” said Northwest Region Director Cassie Cochran. She said Saturday dozens of families stopped by the drive-by testing event.

“It is very important that they come out and I appreciate the partnership with the consulate and the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and their trust in the department of health and the local outreach team that’s on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Hutchinson urges Arkansans to follow CDC protocols.

“We need to be disciplined in our personal safety habits, increased cases indicate that there are more than we knew were out there beforehand that are positive that can potentially spread.

Hutchinson said we’re doing a record level of testing in the state which is allowing the ADH to track down more people who may have been exposed.

Dr. Nate Smith said they’re also investigating the source of the community spread in Springdale.