NWA COVID-19 Task Force asks community for help

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and the Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Task Force are partnering together to collect vital personal protective equipment and need the help of the community.

Due to supply shortages, every bit of PPE is necessary. The SDIA and NWA COVID-19 Task Force are asking the local community for a variety of items including:

Alternative Cleaning Solutions

Clorox or PDI wipes

Digital thermometers

Exam gloves

Eye protection

Face shields

Gowns

Hand Sanitizer

Isolation gown

Masks

N95 masks

Plastic gowns

Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)

Sewn homemade cotton masks

Shoe covers

Surgical masks

Items may be dropped off at the following locations:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W. Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Leave the donations inside the entry from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F

Leave the donations inside the entry from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

Leave the donations inside the marked community room 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F

Leave the donations inside the marked community room 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N. Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Leave the donations on the first floor main entrance 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F

In the interest of safety, contact is being limited at the drop off points so SDIA and NWA COVID-19 Task Force ask that donations are left with your name, contact info, and what was donated so your contribution can be recognized.