NWA COVID-19 Task Force asks community for help

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and the Northwest Arkansas COVID-19 Task Force are partnering together to collect vital personal protective equipment and need the help of the community.
Due to supply shortages, every bit of PPE is necessary. The SDIA and NWA COVID-19 Task Force are asking the local community for a variety of items including:
- Alternative Cleaning Solutions
- Clorox or PDI wipes
- Digital thermometers
- Exam gloves
- Eye protection
- Face shields
- Gowns
- Hand Sanitizer
- Isolation gown
- Masks
- N95 masks
- Plastic gowns
- Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)
- Sewn homemade cotton masks
- Shoe covers
- Surgical masks
Items may be dropped off at the following locations:
- Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W. Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Leave the donations inside the entry from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F
- Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758
Leave the donations inside the marked community room 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F
- Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N. Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764
Leave the donations on the first floor main entrance 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F
In the interest of safety, contact is being limited at the drop off points so SDIA and NWA COVID-19 Task Force ask that donations are left with your name, contact info, and what was donated so your contribution can be recognized.