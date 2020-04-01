NWA COVID-19 Task Force seeking donations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking the community for donations to help protect public safety officials.
The group, comprised of representatives from area schools, cities, counties, fire departments, police departments and first responders, says it’s been meeting virtually every day for the last few weeks to collaborate in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
To help protect first responders and public safety officials, the NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking the community for donations of the following:
- Alternative Cleaning Solutions
- Clorox or PDI wipes
- Exam gloves
- Eye protections
- Face shields
- Gowns
- Hand sanitizers
- Isolation gown
- Masks
- N95 masks
- Plastic gowns
- Protective coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)
- Sewn handmade cotton masks
- Shoe covers
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:
- Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 3030 W. Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701
- Leave the donations inside the Entry 8:00-5:00 M-F
- Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758
- Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8:00-5:00 M-F
- Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N. Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764
- Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8:00-5:00 M-F
The task force is working in collaboration with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance to gather the supplies.
If you’d like to help with the effort, contact kricker@sheepdogia.org.