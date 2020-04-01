NWA COVID-19 Task Force seeking donations

Donations like disinfecting wipes, latex gloves and masks start filling up a bin as volunteers receive the supplies that will benefit local health workers. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking the community for donations to help protect public safety officials.

The group, comprised of representatives from area schools, cities, counties, fire departments, police departments and first responders, says it’s been meeting virtually every day for the last few weeks to collaborate in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

To help protect first responders and public safety officials, the NWA COVID-19 Task Force is asking the community for donations of the following:

Alternative Cleaning Solutions

Clorox or PDI wipes

Exam gloves

Eye protections

Face shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizers

Isolation gown

Masks

N95 masks

Plastic gowns

Protective coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)

Sewn handmade cotton masks

Shoe covers

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 3030 W. Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701 Leave the donations inside the Entry 8:00-5:00 M-F

Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8:00-5:00 M-F

Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N. Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764 Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8:00-5:00 M-F



The task force is working in collaboration with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance to gather the supplies.

If you’d like to help with the effort, contact kricker@sheepdogia.org.