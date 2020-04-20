NWA Givers feeding families in need

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A local group is making sure families are fed during the COVID-19 crisis, providing thousands of meals a week for those in need.

“This is our delivery crew!”

For Jerusha Winchester, also known as Roo, handing out meals to those in need in her community is a family affair.

“They have it down, they’ll be like no we still have this delivery when I randomly forget, so they have our route down,” said Roo.

Roo is the founder of NWA Givers, she started the group once schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, concerned about families not getting enough to eat

“I had the idea of calling all of the restaurants that were giving free food to kids and maybe creating another drop zone.”

One by one, restaurants signed on, including Shula Jobe the owner of Meme’s Caribean Flavour.

“You know you just give it with a smile and make them feel as comfortable as possible, because that is part of it, besides giving the meal, it’s about helping people feel that love,” said Jobe.

Justin Eaton with IDK Cafe + Catering provides the bulk of the meal donations, with over 850 meals a day.

“When we hand out to people and tears are in their eyes or the children light up and a lot for the children are crying because it is a lot of their teachers who are out there,” said Roo.

For the elderly and those who cannot get to the location, Roo has a team of people making deliveries.

“We do what we call the ring and run..so we drop it on the doorsteps, ring the doorbell and runoff.”

Families can pick up food Monday, Wednesday and Friday from First Christian Church in Rogers at 1pm.

To support NWA Givers contact Roo.