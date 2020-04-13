NWA Humane Society for Animals to host drive-thru dog food giveaway in Rogers

A dog is held by a driver in one of the vehicles lined up to receive dog or cat food circle the driveway at the Animal Friends campus, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Ohio Township, Pa., a suburb north of Pittsburgh. Director of Communications Cody Hoellerman said people were lined up before 8:00 a.m. for the distribution that was announced to start at 11:00 a.m. They are distributing it to families that are struggling to feed themselves and their pets during this coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The NWA Humane Society for Animals announced on Monday it will host a drive-thru dog food distribution event this weekend in Rogers.

With the understanding that many are struggling to make ends meet in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is using the honor system to provide free dog food for those who need it on Saturday, April 18.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the group will give out one bag of 40 pound dry food and one bag of dog treats. Volunteers will load the dog food into participating vehicles in the new shelter parking lot at 407 E. Nursery Rd. in Rogers.

The event will last until 3 p.m. or supplies run out.

“The shelter is using the honor system. The only requirement to receive the donation is to truly be in need to receive this free food,” said director Clay Morgan. “We want to give back to the community and help those who are stressed to feed their pets and keep their families intact”

Businesses and other rescue groups are not eligible for the donations.

Semi-trucks of dog food have been donated by Simmons Foods of Siloam Springs, the shelter says. Distribution has been organized by Hark at the Endeavor Foundation with distribution support from Lifesource.

The NWA Humane Society for Animals says it has distributed 100,000 pounds of dog food and treats in Northwest Arkansas so far.

For more information about the shelter, visit www.nwahumanesocietyforanimals.org