NWA Nursing homes COVID-19 response

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) —A total of three nursing homes in Northwest Arkansas had residents test positive for the coronavirus. We spoke to a state health leader on how workers are reducing the spread of the virus inside those facilities.

The Arkansas Health Care Association oversees about 300 licensed long term care facilities in the state. Executive Director Rachel Bunch said three of the facilities in NWA had residents test positive for COVID-19. We reported about the first one at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton on March 20.

“They were one of the first facilities in the state, in the very early times when the COVID-19 started spreading in Arkansas and they were able to contain that to the one case,” said Bunch.

Following the 14 days of quarantine, the resident who initially tested positive was given a second test. That test came back negative and no one else inside the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Bunch credits that to the staff taking several measures including having a dedicated team assigned to the resident who had the virus.

“They were having them shower and change clothes when they got to work and when they left work for the day.”

Recently, two more cases were reported inside nursing homes, one resident tested positive at the Meadowview Health and Rehab in Huntsville on April 10 and one resident tested positive at the Rogers Health and Rehab Center on April 8. Bunch said right now they’re testing everyone inside the homes.

“Facilities are prioritizing residents that are close by or were in the same vicinity with a positive resident and focusing on employees that worked with that resident as well.”

So far, 17 people have tested negative from Meadowview. Even with visitation restrictions in place Bunch said it’s nearly impossible to stop the virus from infecting a resident.

“You still have residents coming in and out from the hospital, going out to dialysis treatment and other things that are medically necessary for those residents.”

Bunch said they are taking steps to separate those coming from doctor visits for several days out of extreme precaution. Staff will continue to be screened at the start of their shifts and wear protective personal equipment. Masks are also available to residents who need them.

“We have minimized a lot of the spread not only in the state and thanks to the governor’s actions and leadership here but we have also minimized it within our facilities.”

Bunch is working closely with the Department of Health to track down how those residents contracted the virus.