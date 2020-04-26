NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — NWA seniors are getting adopted, well not like you think…..

With sports and proms canceled, graduations postponed this year, this initiative is just a way to shower seniors with love.

“You know, I feel really bad for the seniors. I have one of my own and to see what they have gone through this year is heartbreaking,” said Katie Hickman the founder of ‘Adopt a Senior’.

High school seniors don’t get to finish school on campus this year, many missing out on some major milestones because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Senior prom was a big one, some of my friends and I had already bought dresses and were in the middle of making plans,” said Bentonville HS Senior, Jaide Yoes.

“Senior year, the last year to play baseball with all of my friends, that I’ve played with for years,” said Springdale HS Senior, Christopher Harvey.

Graduations postponed for now….

“I don’t know yet if we will be able to have our guests come to graduation so I don’t know if my family will be able to see me walk. I will be going to college in Florida so for some of my family members this will be the last opportunity to see me walk across the stage,” said Yoes.

“It was def a blow for me because I did a lot of academic stuff so I was going to have all of these cords and decor on me at graduation,” said Bentonville HS Senior Wesley Gernstetter.

That’s why Katie Hickman started the ‘NWA Adopt A Senior’ Facebook group.

This is how it works! Someone nominates a graduating student, post their pictures, share a few details about them and then they wait to be adopted.

“I have been adopted it definitely helps because I’m a senior and I got all of these things taken away but there are still people out there who are saying he’s a senior and I appreciate him and what he has done,” said Harvey.

Once adopted they receive gifts from their wish list.

“On mine, it’s a lot of dorm and snack things, I got a three-pound bag of skittles,” said Gernstetter laughing.

“I have sheets for my dorm, shower caddy, and necessity time things,” said Bentonville HS Senior Jaden Tadda who said he had college on his mind when putting his list together.

Hickman said she hopes this continues to put a smile on all of their faces. “Someone out there that doesn’t know me is supporting me through this and it means a lot to them. It’s helping them get through this.”

The group has grown to over 650 members and more than 70 seniors have been adopted.

To adopt or nominate a senior visit the Adopt A Senior FB page