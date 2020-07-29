NWACC offers flexible learning options for the fall including live-streamed classes

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Classes will be back in session at Northwest Arkansas Community College in less than a month but things will look a little different.

Technology will play a bigger factor in the fall. For starters, more professors will be live streaming their lessons. Students will attend virtually in real-time and be able to participate in class discussions.

Associate VP, for Students Services, Justin White said they have been working on ways to provide their students a safe but quality education during the pandemic.

This school year, students will have many more courses available online. Some of the courses will be available at a scheduled time and offered through a remote synchronized video conferencing tool.

Instructors will be able to teach from their classrooms or office and students will join in from home. Students can also choose a hybrid approach which is a mix between on-site classes and virtual learning.

White said these flexible learning options will help keep class sizes down.

“Our classrooms are all going to be outfitted with the appropriate technology for the faculty member to teach in the classrooms; whether they have a limited capacity of students with them or they are offering that live streaming course,” said White.

For families where technology is a concern, NWACC will have more hotspots and laptops for students to reserve for the semester and continue their education without interruptions.

Students and staff will have to wear a mask and in some cases, a face shield in classes offered in-person and they must all follow social distancing practices.

Campus will be closed to the general public at this time. There will be limited entrances open to students and staff, and everyone is to complete a COVID-19 self-screening before coming on campus.