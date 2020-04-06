Oklahoma coronavirus case count tops 1300, deaths rise to 51

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020, photo, RN Summer Jones, wipes a tear away as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John in Owasso, Okla. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Five additional deaths have been caused by the virus, including:

Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65.

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

One in Osage County, a female older than 65.

One in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65

Oklahoma’s death toll is now 51.

The state reports 340 cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19.