Oklahoma coronavirus case count tops 1300, deaths rise to 51

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Five additional deaths have been caused by the virus, including:
- Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65.
- One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
- One in Osage County, a female older than 65.
- One in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65
Oklahoma’s death toll is now 51.
The state reports 340 cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19.