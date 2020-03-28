Closings
Oklahoma COVID-19 cases spike to 377, woman in Sequoyah County dies from virus

Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA) – Oklahoma health officials say the novel coronavirus is continuing to spread across the state. One person has died in Sequoyah County from COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New counties with cases include LeFlore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There are an additional 7 deaths in Oklahoma:

  • Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65
  • Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65
  • One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65
  • One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group
  • One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65

There are 15 total deaths in the state.

On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks.

Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day.

The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.  

Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death in that county.

Positive (In-State)377
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative*1180
Hospitalized126
Deaths15

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

LaboratoryCases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma62
State Public Health Laboratory124
Other191
Total377
Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 CasesDeaths
00-0440
05-1750
18-35640
36-49701
50-64973
65+13711
Total37715
Age Range: 0-95 yrsMedian Age: 59
GenderCasesDeaths
Female1917
Male1868
Total37715
CountyCasesDeaths
Adair30
Bryan10
Caddo10
Canadian110
Carter10
Cherokee10
Choctaw10
Cleveland465
Comanche60
Craig10
Creek161
Custer30
Delaware40
Garvin20
Grady20
Jackson10
Kay180
Latimer10
Le Flore10
Lincoln30
Logan30
Mayes30
McClain20
Muskogee70
Noble30
Nowata10
Oklahoma1073
Okmulgee20
Osage60
Ottawa40
Pawnee141
Payne120
Pittsburg20
Pontotoc30
Pottawatomie20
Sequoyah21
Stephens20
Tulsa573
Wagoner81
Washington140
Total37715

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of
infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting
the counties that contain a positive case.

