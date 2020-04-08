Oklahoma COVID-19 update: 1524 cases, 12 additional deaths

Larry Young of Collinsville wears an American flag bandana while shopping in Owasso ,Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1524 total cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 additional deaths due to the virus.

Oklahoma’s death toll is now 79.

The 12 additional deaths reported Wednesday include:

Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.

Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.

One in Adair County, a female older than 65.

One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.

The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites. Find the list of testing sites here..

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.