Oklahoma deaths related to coronavirus top 100

A woman holds a sign in the parking lot of Integris Baptist Medical Center during a “Headlights for Hope” event Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City, in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of a deadly virus, health experts say more than 100 people have died from COVID-19 in the Sooner State.

On Tuesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 2,184 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The patients are in the following counties:

Adair – 28

Alfalfa -1

Atoka -1

Beaver: 1

Beckham -1

Bryan -4

Caddo -10

Canadian – 62

Carter- 1

Cherokee -20

Choctaw -3

Cleveland – 277

Comanche – 52

Cotton -5

Craig- 9

Creek – 60

Custer – 7

Delaware- 71

Dewey -1

Garfield -7

Garvin – 10

Grady- 12

Grant- 2

Greer -49

Jackson -7

Jefferson – 1

Johnston -2

Kay – 45

Kingfisher -6

Kiowa -2

Latimer -4

Le Flore -3

Lincoln – 10

Logan- 7

Love -2

Major -2

Marshall – 1

Mayes- 14

McClain -18

McCurtain – 6

Murray– 1

Muskogee -25

Noble -6

Nowata- 11

Okfuskee: 1

Oklahoma – 474

Okmulgee- 14

Osage – 59

Ottawa- 22

Pawnee – 27

Payne -28

Pittsburg- 11

Pontotoc – 10

Pottawatomie – 28

Rogers -28

Seminole -7

Sequoyah – 11

Stephens – 15

Texas -6

Tillman -1

Tulsa – 358

Wagoner – 98

Washington – 118

Woodward -1.

Timeline from April 14

Officials also announced nine additional deaths from the virus:

A female in the 65 and older age group in Tulsa County

A female in the 18 to 35-year-old age group in Major County

A man older than 65 in Mayes County

A man older than 65 in Pittsburg County

A man older than 65 in Pontotoc County

A man older than 65 in Rogers County

A female older than 65 in Wagoner County

A female older than 65 in Washington County

A female older than 65 in Osage County.

So far, officials say 108 Oklahoma patients have died and 488 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 1,291 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

Timeline from April 14

According to health department data from Monday, officials believe 1,060 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus. Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.