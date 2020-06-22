Oklahoma health department urges virus testing after events

President Donald Trump, front center, speaks at BOK Center during his rally in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is urging people who attended large-scale events recently to be tested for the coronavirus.

The recommendation late Sunday came a day after President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The department did not specify any event in its news release.

Nearly 6,200 people attended Trump’s rally; the vast majority, including Trump, did not wear face masks.

The department recommends taking a test before and after attending such events and encourages participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The state reported at least 10,733 cases Monday, including 218 new infections. 

