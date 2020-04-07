Oklahoma health officials announce 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19, case count rises to 1472

A construction worker walks past the University of Oklahoma Mobile ER Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. OU Medicine has prepared mobile emergency rooms, located near the Emergency Room entrance of OU Medical Center, to medically screen urgent and emergent patients for COVID-19.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday announced 1472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 additional deaths due to the virus.

Oklahoma’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 67.

The additional deaths announced Tuesday include:

Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.

One in Adair County, a female older than 65.

One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.

One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

One in Creek County, a male older than 65.

One in Kay County, a female older than 65

One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.

Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.

One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.

One in Washington County, a male older than 65.

OSDH reports 376 total cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.