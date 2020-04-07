Oklahoma health officials announce 16 additional deaths due to COVID-19, case count rises to 1472

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday announced 1472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 16 additional deaths due to the virus.
Oklahoma’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 67.
The additional deaths announced Tuesday include:
- Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.
- One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
- One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.
- One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
- One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
- One in Kay County, a female older than 65
- One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.
- Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.
- One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.
- One in Washington County, a male older than 65.
OSDH reports 376 total cumulative hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
