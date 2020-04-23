Oklahoma sees 9 new coronavirus deaths; hospitalizations dip

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces plans to reopen Oklahoma businesses after closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said barbershops, hair salons and other personal care businesses can reopen Friday, April 24, if they maintain social distancing and serve customers by appointment only. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are nine additional deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19, while the number of hospitalizations in the state is declining.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday at least 179 deaths.

Eight of the new deaths are in the 65 or older age group and one was 50 to 64 years old.

The department said the number hospitalized is 284, down from 298 reported Wednesday.

At least 3,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The vast majority of those infected recover.