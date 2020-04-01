Oklahoma State Department of Health announces 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 719 total cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and seven additional deaths on Wednesday.

The seven deaths include:

Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.

One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Osage County, a male older than 65.

Greer County has been added to the list of counties required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16, the OSDH stated.

There are now 30 total COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Drive-thru testing sites are located at the following: