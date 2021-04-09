Operation Compassion gives homeless Arkansans opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Homeless Arkansans have a chance to get a COVID-19 shot.

As part of Operation Compassion, the Arkansas Department of Health is helping get vaccinations to those who live in homeless shelters around Arkansas.

The ADH is working with emergency medical personnel in different counties to bring vaccine doses right to the shelters.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist for the Arkansas Department of health said, “We want people to be able to get vaccinated without barriers so of course taking the vaccine to them would make a difference.”

Operation Compassion was initially launched last summer to test those in Arkansas’ homeless community for COVID-19, and to help with contact tracing within that population.

.