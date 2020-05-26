Optometrist keeping patients safe during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eye doctors have started seeing patients for routine checkups this month.

Optometrist, Dr. Cliff Hughes with EyeLove Family Eye Care said just like getting physicals, routine eye check-ups should not fall by the wayside.

He’s implemented several changes to his office in Fayetteville. First everyone, staff, and patients must wear a face covering. Also, everyone who comes in goes through a screening and their temperature is checked.

All of the lenses are disinfected after someone tries them on and the rooms are sanitized after every appointment.

“We can keep patients spread out in the waiting area and get them back into the exam room. Even with staff to patient interaction, it is very little in regards to an eye exam and we can be pretty cautious and safe in those instances” said Hughes.

Whether you wear glasses or contacts Hughes said it comes down to cleanliness.

In both cases you want to make sure you are washing your hands before you touch any parts of your face or handle your contacts.

For contact-wearers make sure to soak the lens in the appropriate solutions overnight to disinfect them.