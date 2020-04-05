Organizations unite to help struggling non-profits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations around Arkansas are coming together to help non-profits that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a press conference Sunday a partnership with the Arkansas Community Foundation. The fund will immediately grant rapid response allocations to non profit organizations working on the front lines.

Sandra Warmack with Nicole’s House in Rogers says she is grateful to Arkansas and the local community for their contributions and answering the call.

“One of the things that has been so amazing to me has been the great response from Northwest Arkansas,” Warmack says. “We are so grateful to hear about this, how the state is coming together so we have the opportunity to apply for the Arkansas Community Foundation mini-grant.”