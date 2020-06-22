ORU: 800+ inmates tested, at least 85 COVID-19 positive

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ouachita River Unit (ORU) in Hot Spring County has at least 85 COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to the governor’s press briefing.

It’s one of the top three counties with active cases, according to state officials.

“In correctional facilities and jails, we have a number of cases that are coming in … we’ve had positives at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern,” said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

“When the governor mentioned Hot Spring as one of the top counties in terms of new cases in the last 24 hours most, if not all, are associated with the Ouachita Unit,” said Dr. Smith.

Over the next couple of days, ORU inmates and staff will continue to be tested; as of noon on Monday, 800 inmates had been tested, and so far, 85 have tested positive.

The facility is on lockdown pending the results, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC).

The state has a total of 5,063 active COVID-19 cases — 642 are in correctional facilities. In the community, there are 4,315 active cases and 106 are in nursing homes.

A FAMILY’S CONCERN

An inmate, in this 30s, with underlying health conditions at ORU, is not getting his medicine, according to his family and it’s causing great concern.

“As of Sunday evening, June 21, temperatures had not been taken, correctional officers had not made their rounds in some of the barracks, and my son did not get his ‘medication call,'” said the inmate’s family member who asked for anonymity.

“Also, I called the ADC main medical unit in Pine Bluff asking how long would it take for the COVID test results to be returned, and was told it could take up to a week and that a letter would be mailed out,” said the family member.

“[ORU] is an evolving situation and we’re taking an aggressive approach,” said Dr. Smith.

ORU is an intake facility and can hold up to 1,700 inmates, according to the ADC website.

In addition, 188 detainees have tested positive for the virus at the Benton County jail.

