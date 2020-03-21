OSDH: 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in now in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has risen to 53.

“As of this advisory, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release states.

University of Oklahoma officials announced Friday night that a member of the university’s community in Norman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Oklahoma’s request for small business disaster loans across 77 counties.

There has been one COVID-19 death in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man.

There are currently 144 pending coronavirus tests, and 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to OSDH.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Oklahoma COVID-19 statistics, provided by OSDH:

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 53 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 560 PUIs Pending Results 144 Hospitalized 10 Deaths 1

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 0 18-49 24 50-64 16 65+ 11 Total 53 Age Range 0-79 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 25 Male 28 Total 53

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County* Canadian 2 Cleveland 12 Custer 1 Garvin 2 Grady 1 Jackson 1 Kay 3 Logan 1 McClain 1 Oklahoma 20 Pawnee 2 Payne 1 Tulsa 5 Washington 1 Total 53

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-21 at 7:00 AM.

Arkansas Department of Health reported 118 cases of COVID-19.