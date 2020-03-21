Closings
OSDH: 53 confirmed coronavirus cases in now in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has risen to 53.

“As of this advisory, there are 53 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Results are beginning to come in from the public-private partnership with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma (DLO), who took on an additional 300 tests for the state,” an Oklahoma State Department of Health news release states.

University of Oklahoma officials announced Friday night that a member of the university’s community in Norman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Oklahoma’s request for small business disaster loans across 77 counties.

There has been one COVID-19 death in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man.

There are currently 144 pending coronavirus tests, and 10 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to OSDH.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Oklahoma COVID-19 statistics, provided by OSDH:

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)53
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative560
PUIs Pending Results144
Hospitalized10
Deaths1

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 Cases*
00-042
05-170
18-4924
50-6416
65+11
Total53
Age Range0-79 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender 
Female25
Male28
Total53

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCOVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian2
Cleveland12
Custer1
Garvin2
Grady1
Jackson1
Kay3
Logan1
McClain1
Oklahoma20
Pawnee2
Payne1
Tulsa5
Washington1
Total53

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-21 at 7:00 AM.

Arkansas Department of Health reported 118 cases of COVID-19.

