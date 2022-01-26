OSDH gives update on COVID-19 treatments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health issued some updates Wednesday, Jan. 26 related to various COVID-19 treatments.

A press release notes on Monday, the Food and Drug Administration removed the authorization for the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments on the market, REGEN-COV and Bam/Ete, citing their ineffectiveness against the Omicron variant.

According to the release, 98% of cases in Oklahoma are related to the Omicron variant.

OSDH said the National Institutes of Health currently recommends four treatments for COVID-19: Paxlovid, Sotrovimab, Remdesivir and Molnupiravir.

Individuals seeking Paxlovid, Sotrovimab and Molnupiravir can utilize the Oklahoma Therapeutics Locator Tool here to find providers nearby.

We know that the supply of these treatments is limited across the country. We want Oklahomans to know that despite the limited supply, our team is doing everything we can to secure these treatments for our state. Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health

State residents will need to call a site directly or speak with their healthcare providers for access to these treatments. You will not be able to show up to a site seeking them.

Those seeking Remdesivir will also need to speak with their healthcare provider to discuss eligibility and access options.

The OSDH also wanted to express that its state health systems are currently experiencing a high number of COVID hospitalizations and staffing shortages.

The department urges those seeking a test to utilize county health departments, pharmacies or healthcare provider offices. A list can be found here.