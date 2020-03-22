Second Oklahoman dies from COVID-19, number of positive cases rises to 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say there are now two victims of coronavirus and the state total has jumped to 67 patients.
According to OSDH, the second death occurred in a male in his 50s from Pawnee County.
The age range of positive cases is now 0-88.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|67
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative
|669
|PUIs Pending Results
|102
|Hospitalized
|11
|Deaths
|2
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
|Age Group, Years
|COVID-19 Cases*
|00-04
|2
|05-17
|0
|18-49
|31
|50-64
|21
|65+
|13
|Total
|67
|Age Range
|0-88 yrs
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|COVID-19 Cases by Gender
|Female
|33
|Male
|34
|Total
|67
COVID-19 Cases by County
|County
|COVID-19 Cases by County*
|Canadian
|2
|Cleveland
|13
|Custer
|1
|Garvin
|2
|Grady
|1
|Jackson
|1
|Kay
|4
|Logan
|1
|McClain
|1
|Muskogee
|1
|Noble
|1
|Oklahoma
|26
|Pawnee
|3
|Payne
|2
|Tulsa
|6
|Washington
|2
|Total
|67
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-22 at 7:00 AM.