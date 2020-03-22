Closings
Second Oklahoman dies from COVID-19, number of positive cases rises to 67

Coronavirus

by: Kaylee Douglas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say there are now two victims of coronavirus and the state total has jumped to 67 patients.

According to OSDH, the second death occurred in a male in his 50s from Pawnee County.

The age range of positive cases is now 0-88.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State)67
Positive (Out-of-State)2
Negative669
PUIs Pending Results102
Hospitalized11
Deaths2

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, YearsCOVID-19 Cases*
00-042
05-170
18-4931
50-6421
65+13
Total67
Age Range0-88 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Female33
Male34
Total67

COVID-19 Cases by County

CountyCOVID-19 Cases by County*
Canadian2
Cleveland13
Custer1
Garvin2
Grady1
Jackson1
Kay4
Logan1
McClain1
Muskogee1
Noble1
Oklahoma26
Pawnee3
Payne2
Tulsa6
Washington2
Total67

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-03-22 at 7:00 AM.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

