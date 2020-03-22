Second Oklahoman dies from COVID-19, number of positive cases rises to 67

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say there are now two victims of coronavirus and the state total has jumped to 67 patients.

According to OSDH, the second death occurred in a male in his 50s from Pawnee County.

The age range of positive cases is now 0-88.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 67 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative 669 PUIs Pending Results 102 Hospitalized 11 Deaths 2

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 0 18-49 31 50-64 21 65+ 13 Total 67 Age Range 0-88 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 33 Male 34 Total 67

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County* Canadian 2 Cleveland 13 Custer 1 Garvin 2 Grady 1 Jackson 1 Kay 4 Logan 1 McClain 1 Muskogee 1 Noble 1 Oklahoma 26 Pawnee 3 Payne 2 Tulsa 6 Washington 2 Total 67

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-03-22 at 7:00 AM.