OSU linebacker tests positive following protest

OKLAHOMA (AP) — Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post. The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest.
“Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he wrote.
Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. He finished with 100 tackles and five sacks.
