OSU linebacker tests positive following protest

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater Okla., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA (AP) — Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ogbongbemiga made the announcement in a Twitter post. The 21-year-old Ogbongbemiga says he protected himself during the protest.

“Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he wrote.

Ogbongbemiga was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. He finished with 100 tackles and five sacks.

Coronavirus in Arkansas: 985 active cases in NWA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers