Outside looking in; Easter Bunny brings cheer to some senior citizens

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 restrictions couldn’t take away the smiles from some senior citizens in Northwest Arkansas.

Circle of Life Hospice had a special guest, the Easter Bunny!

Sharon Braswell (Easter Bunny) and Theresa Allen of Circle of Life Hospice

The restrictions involved with the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from entering the facilities, so Sharon Braswell (Easter Bunny) and Theresa Allen of Circle of Life Hospice strolled around the outside of several facilities on Thursday, April, 9.

“They knocked on windows and waved to bring some Easter cheer when it is sorely needed,” said Nancy Desler, marketing and communications manager.

The Easter Bunny brought smiles to the residents and staff. “It was a great way to brighten their days and to let the health care workers know that we are thinking of them,” said Desler.

Circle of Life is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing compassionate end-of-life care to residents of Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison counties. It is the largest hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas. Circle of Life is fully accredited and certified by Arkansas Department of Health and Medicare.