Ozark Regional Transit gets $4M grant from FTA

Coronavirus

ORT gets $ to help with cleaning and sanitizing bus facilities

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ozark Regional Transit_1496689097665.jpg

file photo.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is getting grant money from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to help offset additional costs in preventative maintenance and other expenses related to COVID-19.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the $4.3 million grant to ORT for COVID-19 response. The funds awarded are part of the  Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

The agency may receive additional funding down the road, according to Chao’s statement. “This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.”

Chao said, “This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers