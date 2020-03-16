Pandemic panic & local businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ​Governor Asa Hutchinson, reiterating Sunday the need to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but how will this impact our local mom and pop shops?



Small businesses, worried they could be forced to close for good as their customer base dwindles amid coronavirus concerns. Small business owners said they want people to take the safety measures to avoid getting sick, just don’t forget them during this tough time.

Mom and pop shops in Fayetteville are being hit hard as more people are staying indoors and avoiding large groups, per recommendations by state and federal health officials.

The square usually gets plenty of foot traffic but since the coronavirus outbreak, fewer people are hitting the streets. I stopped by Fat Bottomed Girl’s Cupcake Shoppe and the manager Reginee Sephus said she wants customers to keep them in mind. ​

“We would appreciate if people would still come in to see us, not just us in particular but all small businesses because we don’t have the same support that corporations do.

Omar Kasim owns Con Quesos and said, “anytime you can shop local because 68% of every dollar that is spent locally goes back into the local economy to get us through situations like this.”

Con Quesos is located on MLK boulevard, Kasim also owns two other businesses including Juice Palm and Plomo Quesadillas. He said he is seeing a decline in customers. Kasim hopes the pandemic does not lead to mom and pop shops forced to shut their doors for good.

There are several ways you can support a small business, like getting a gift card for a later time or ordering their items online if available.