Pandemic unemployment site possible breach causing headaches for applicants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchison investigating a potential breach of the new unemployment website which has put the personal information of thousands of Arkansans at risk.

From delays to glitches to now the possible security breach the Pandemic Unemployment system causing some frustrations for families who are in dire need of relief.

“I do everything from assisting with proms and graduation and Razorback sports event entertainments.”

Owner of DanceNHance Entertainment Anna Huynh’s business was stopped in its track because of the coronavirus crisis.

“My business based on gatherings and groups of people and that is the number one thing that is being prevented right now,” said Huynh.

As a business owner, Huynh didn’t qualify for traditional state unemployment benefits so she was looking forward to getting some financial relief through the new pandemic unemployment assistance system.

“I had trouble getting into the account after that I had trouble loading the documents and had to resubmit documents and right now waiting to see if those documents were even submitted.”

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said that the system experienced some glitches last week.

Saturday, during a press conference Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that an applicant had illegally accessed the website. The potential security breach has caused the website to be shut down while they investigate.

“If we find that during our investigation that any information is compromised steps will be taken including the notification to the applicants or anyone who might have had their personal information compromised,” said Hutchinson.

He said they are working with forensics to get the site back up and running.

Huynh just hopes all of the kinks can be worked out.

“It’s really unfortunate because you kind of get your hopes up that there’s going to be something to help you and you think oh I’m going to apply for unemployment and it will take two weeks..but that has turned into two months.”

Hutchinson said staff will continue to process applications received over the weekend. It is not clear when the website will be back up and running.