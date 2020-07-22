Parents creating ‘micro-schools’ for kids doing virtual learning

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents choosing virtual education for their kids are coming together to create mini schools like co-ops for their families.

A local Bentonville mom said teaming up with another family will make virtual learning go much smoother in the fall. It allows their kids to have some social interaction with others but in a more controlled environment.

“It works on the same basis as homeschooling co-ops where they get together and do fields trips together and one family takes over this curriculum for the day,” said Ashunti Ria Jackson.

Virtual schooling for her kids was a no brainer because she has an underlying health condition and she is working with another family with the same conditions.

“Her son is high risk and I’m high risk and so we have to 100% social distancing. We track where we’re going and everything that we’re doing.”

The kids even have their own mini classroom.

“They have a traditional size desk, a computer station, an art station and reading corners. It’s pretty much designed around Osage Creek Elementary school and how it has their classroom set up.”

Sandy Anderson is a tutor and has seen an increase in the need for home educators to support families. She’s working on ways to streamline her services virtually.

“I have three-second graders right now and I would love to get them together in a virtual group so they can work on reading and words together and so they can see that they are not the only ones doing this,” said Anderson.

“It saves in childcare, for the most part, most of us spend thousands of dollars on after school care because we work 9 to 5 jobs. Now, this allows us to work from home and save money as an entire group.”

Jackson said the smaller groups are a way to keep their families safe.

“There’s constant disinfecting and as far as screening it’s a trust system. We’re wearing masks wherever we go, we don’t travel out of state right now and we don’t have visitors in the house. If we were to travel than we would quarantine from others for 14 days.”

Jackson is confident that the other family is taking similar precautions.

“It’s going to work, you just have to be positive, that’s the main thing.” said Jackson.