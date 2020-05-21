Parents deciding if summer camp is a go for the kids

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Overnight summer camps are set to return to Arkansas., the Department of Health announced Wednesday that counselors can arrive no sooner than May 24th and campers no sooner than May 31st.

Parents I spoke with say they are weighing the pros and cons. On one hand, they don’t want their kids to miss out on the camp experience but there is also fear they could get sick.

“This year we registered her for week two for New Life Ranch. We actually received an email saying that they canceled the first week but they are keeping week two and beyond,” said Allisha Watkins.

Her daughter Ryleigh is 11 years old and has gone to summer camp for the past 4 years. Watkins first decided camp was out of the question because of COVID-19 but had a change of heart.

“These kids really missing that human connection that they need from a mental standpoint. We have to have faith that they are taking the measures needed to keep the kids safe and themselves.”

Watkins is waiting to hear guidelines from Governor Asa Hutchinson as she still has some concerns.

“Whether or not we keep her in it. What are the changes and protocols that are being put in place both in the cabins, who will she bunked with what do the activities look like?”

Camp Siloam, Director Jason Wilkie also waiting to find out how to move forward. “If there’s a restriction on capacity whether it’s a percentage or a flat number. It may restrict our ability to hosts groups and make it viable for us.”

Wilkie said the camp usually hosts about 6000 campers during the summer.

As for New Life Ranch, where Watkins is sending her daughter, it has sent campers a medical screening form.

“We have to start taking her temperature every day and tracking that and they have given us some materials to use,” said Watkins.

For now, Watkins said she is keeping her daughter registered and hoping for the best.

“There are just so many more positives that she would gain from camp than negatives of her potentially getting sick which we would cross that road if it happens.”

Officials planned to announce more details Thursday on the social distancing and safety measures the camps will have to follow because of the pandemic.