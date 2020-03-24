Parents-to-be postpone baby shower

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many parents-to-be postponing their baby showers to protect the wellbeing of their loved ones. Natalie and Ethan Passmore of Fayetteville are expecting their first child in September. The couple sa id they went from anticipating the happiest day of their lives to not being able to celebrate the birth of their son with friends and family the way they hoped.​

Natalie is almost 32 weeks pregnant with their son parker. She sa id being pregnant during this pandemic has caused her a great deal of anxiety. She postponed her baby shower twice because of the virus and is isolated at home away from friends and family.​ Her husband is also no longer allowed to come to appointments with her because of the restrictions at the hospital.​

“That was tough before we even got pregnant… I already had in my mind that I was going to be the dad that made it to every single appointment,” said Ethan.

“The fear is if this is still happening whenever I have him… being cautious about who’s around him when he’s born and having to figure out how many people we can have into our home to visit,” said Natalie.

When Natalie goes into labor she will only be allowed two visitors at the hospital which includes her husband.

She hopes those restrictions loosen by the time she gives birth. ​Both Natalie and Ethan say they are leaning on their faith and doing their best to stay positive through the entire process.