Parents to decide btw virtual or blended education for spring semester

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The spring semester deadline for Bentonville schools is just a little over a month away. Some parents want it pushed back, saying there is too much uncertainty with this fall semester to make a decision about the spring.

Kimberly Lowe’s daughter is taking middle school classes virtually this semester.

“We are between a rock and a hard place because of my heart condition, we really can’t take any risks and there are still so many unknowns with this virus and nothing much has changed,” said Lowe.

So many unknowns but she already has to decide about her daughter’s education come January. All Bentonville School District families received a form asking them to choose between blended or virtual schooling for the spring. It’s due on October 16th.

“I think this is an absolutely added stressor, because not only are we trying to find our groove with our daughter’s virtual education but we are trying to figure out all of these IT issues.”

Leslee Wright with the district said parents should not feel rushed to make the decision saying quote: “you still have more than a month to observe your children and see how well they perform in his or her current setting whether it be virtual or blended.”

Wright said the October deadline gives the district time to complete classroom and staffing rosters.

The district continued,

“We understand making educational decisions for your children in the environment of a pandemic is difficult, and we are working diligently to meet the needs and requests of our families.”

Lowe said she understands but hopes the deadline can be pushed to at least Thanksgiving.

“Extend the deadline because there is no consistency because again, we have not hit flu season and we don’t know how the coronavirus could spread. There are just too many unknowns.