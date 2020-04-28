Patients, therapists benefit from telehealth visits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Patients and therapists alike are discovering the benefits of telehealth visits as they adapt to the many changes a pandemic brings.

Some health professionals such as Ryan Rana of the Joshua Center say those who were reluctant at first have adapted and even see them as more effective in some instances.

“Our clients have shifted from ‘I don’t want to do it all’ to ‘Hey this is powerful,'” said Rana, executive director and therapist at the Joshua Center. “It’s convenient, it’s time-efficient and what we’ve found is that when people make shifts in the hour of counseling, when they do it at home, it tends to install more organically, more naturally.”

The Joshua Center also notes that social isolation is often considered to be one of the leading causes of almost any mental health issue.