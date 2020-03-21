Physician waits for COVID-19 test results

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health care workers are at the front lines in testing and treating people with the coronavirus. This means they are also putting themselves at risk of getting the illness. A local physician believes he contracted COVID-19 and is waiting for results.
Dr. Joel Fankhauser is a physician at
“I ended up having a sore throat, chest tightness starting the day of March 14, which was Saturday,” said Fankhauser.
He said he was working when he believes he came in contact with someone who showed symptoms of COVID-19.
“We didn’t have the ability to do private testing that week so we saw him didn’t realize until the appointment was over that he had any travel at all.”
Fankhauser took a test on Monday and since then he has self
“We haven’t had anybody over, we haven’t gone anywhere we aren’t going to the grocery store. We have a friend doing the grocery pick up and dropping it off in our driveway.”
The wait hasn’t been easy.
“There is anxiety with sitting and waiting for results including not feeling great right now.”
Fankhauser said as soon as he showed symptoms he stopped working- and his facility reached out to anyone who may have been in contact with.
”There is a very low likelihood that I spread this to anyone outside of my immediate family. If I test positive I will follow CDC isolation precautions until I’m clearly better and hopefully don’t get worse.”
Fankhauser was not able to give details about the patient he treated because of HIPPA laws. He expects to get his results within the next day or so. Until then he says he will be home with his family until he is all clear.