Physician waits for COVID-19 test results

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health care workers are at the front lines in testing and treating people with the coronavirus. This means they are also putting themselves at risk of getting the illness.​ A local physician believes he contracted COVID-19 and is waiting for results.

​Dr. Joel Fankhauser is a physician at Direct Care Clinic of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. For the past week, he has self-isolated with his entire family as he waits to find out if he’s tested positive for the virus.​ He said these past few days of waiting have been tough on him and his loved ones.​



“​I ended up having a sore throat, chest tightness starting the day of March 14, which was Saturday,”​ said ​Fankhauser.

He said he was working when he believes he came in contact with someone who showed symptoms of COVID-19​.

“We didn’t have the ability to do private testing that week so we saw him didn’t realize until the appointment was over that he had any travel at all​.”

​Fankhauser took a test on Monday and since then he has self – isolated with his wife and five children.

“We haven’t had anybody over, we haven’t gone anywhere we aren’t going to the grocery store. We have a friend doing the grocery pick up and dropping it off in our driveway.”

The wait hasn’t been easy.​​

“​There is anxiety with sitting and waiting for results including not feeling great right now​.”

​Fankhauser said as soon as he showed symptoms he stopped working- and his facility reached out to anyone who may have been in contact with.​​

​”There is a very low likelihood that I spread this to anyone outside of my immediate family. If I test positive I will follow CDC isolation precautions until I’m clearly better and hopefully don’t get worse​.”

Fankhauser was not able to give details about the patient he treated because of HIPPA laws. He expects to get his results within the next day or so.​ Until then he says he will be home with his family until he is all clear.​