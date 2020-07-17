Polk Co. Sheriff says he won’t give out tickets to people not wearing masks

POLK COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Polk County Sheriff has said that he will not be giving out tickets to people for not wearing masks. You can read his statement below.

I have received numerous calls, texts, and messages from concerned citizens asking questions about the Public Health Directive mandating us to wear masks. I have not had an opportunity to read the mandate so I could not answer many of the questions. I will sit down tonight and read it. What I can assure you is that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will not be writing tickets to our citizens or visitors to our community for not wearing a mask. I have neither the time, the personnel, or (in my opinion) the right to write tickets to anyone for not wearing a mask. I value our individual freedoms and will fight to protect our rights. I have worn a mask in stores and public indoor gatherings for the last three months. This is a choice I made for myself and my family. I can not and will not make that choice for you. I can not speak for all our Arkansas Sheriffs but all of the ones that I have spoken to this afternoon are in agreement on this issue. I will post more on this after I have time to read the mandate. Until then.. Stay safe and Stay Healthy.