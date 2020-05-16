Possible data breach on Arkansas pandemic unemployment website

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that an unemployment website centered around the pandemic may have experienced a data breach.

The possible breach occurred last night when an applicant got illegal access to the system according to Hutchinson. The breach resulted in the website temporarily being taken down.

A team of experts is accessing how the breach occurred and the damage that possibly may have been done. If it is determined that the person who accessed the system gleaned a significant amount of information, those who may be affected will be further notified and monitored.