Practicing social distancing at ‘Sprayetteville’ Street Art Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is about to get more colorful that’s because this week kicks off the first Sprayetteville Street Art Festival.

Several artists and local business owners have come together to give people access to public street art.

The founder of Shaman Art and Curator for the event Ranaga Farbiarz said he was inspired by a similar street art festival in Kansas City and wanted to bring the project here to Northwest Arkansas.

Businesses participating donated their walls to be transformed into giant murals across the city.

There are a total of 8 locations and 11 artists taking part.

Farbiarz said this creates an opportunity for people to watch the artists at work and be inspired, while also practicing social distancing.

“The artists are up on a boom, on a wall and the public can come and enjoy the art from a distance. It just seemed like now is the time to do it because people need something uplifting in these uncertain times,” said Farbiarz.

When visiting the different murals, you’re encouraged to try to stay at least six feet away from other groups, as recommended by the CDC guidelines and don’t forget your masks.

There are also walking and biking tours available. All of the art is expected to be done by July, 12.