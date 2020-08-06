Prairie Grove student with learning disability ready to get back to the classroom

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic created challenges for some students with special needs when schools shut down in-person learning in the spring.

A local mother tells us she is glad to have a traditional format offered in the fall.

For Mandy Eiland and her son William, who has a learning disability, the decision was simple. He is going back to the classroom.

Prairie Grove High School is getting ready for students to fill its halls on August 26. Students have a choice between the virtual academy or traditional blended learning. Eiland chose traditional because she said her son thrives in a more structured learning environment. She said William, who is 15, has a speech delay and needs extra attention.

At Prairie Grove, students and staff will be wearing masks but teachers will also have face shields which Eiland said will help in William’s case.

“Well, because William is in speech therapy it’s important for him to see how everything is pronounced correctly. I know that the school will accommodate,” said Mandy.

“I prefer seeing people in person instead of a monitor screen,” said William.

Plexiglass has been added in the front office, sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the school, and classrooms will be arranged to facilitate social distancing.

Eiland said she’s already talking to her son about the things he needs to do to keep his school and community safe.