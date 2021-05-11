President Biden to announce free Lyft, Uber rides to vaccination sites, other vaccination efforts

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the economy, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The White House confirmed Tuesday that President Biden will announce additional efforts to get America vaccinated and meet his goal for 70% of the U.S. adult population to have one vaccine shot by July 4.

The President will highlight a new program from the ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber, which will offer free rides to anyone going to a vaccination site to get vaccinated. As part of this commitment, Lyft and Uber will promote rides to and from tens of thousands of vaccination sites through their apps.

Biden is also expected to announce that as part of ongoing efforts to reach students to get vaccinated, the Administration will launch partnerships between federal retail pharmacy partners and high-enrollment community colleges to provide on-site clinics for students, staff, and local communities.

In addition, state, local and community leaders can use FEMA assistance to fund the cost of in-person, phone, and online community engagement to encourage vaccinations.

President Biden held a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors to discuss community vaccination outreach efforts.

The president is expected to hold a press briefing to break down the new announcements Tuesday afternoon.