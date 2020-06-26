‘Protect & Respect’, wear a mask campaign

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale’s chamber of commerce hosted its weekly virtual networking event called ‘Morning Brew’ and Thursday’s guest was Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Vice President of Communications Bill Rogers said about 100 local businesses and community members joined the Zoom call. They discussed the chamber’s newest initiative ‘Protect and Respect’ Wear a mask.

Rogers said it’s a community-minded effort to fight against COVID-19. All businesses participating will require masks for their employees and customers.

“The governor was very complimentary of the voluntary, private efforts to try and keep us safe,” said Rogers.

“The virus is not something to take for granted and its hit Benton and Washington county but you’re taking the right actions necessary to reverse that trend,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Hutchison said that stopping the spread of the virus is a team effort and if we all social distance, wear masks and quarantine when necessary we can achieve that goal and move the economy forward together.